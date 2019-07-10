Ghanaians Urged to Live in Unity

Ho-Kpodzi — THE acting Moderator of the General Assembly of the E.P. Church, Ghana, Rev Dr Lt Col B.D.K. Agbeko, has entreated Ghanaians to embrace the spirit of forgiveness and resolve to live in unity.

He noted that the self-righteous attitude of some people in the contemporary Ghanaian society, who only highlight the failures and faults of others without looking for possible solutions, was not helping the nation's development.

Rev Agbeko was preaching the sermon at the ordination service for 11 pastors of the church at the Dela Cathedral at Ho-Kpodzi on Sunday.

He said that forgiveness and love for one another were crucial tools for peace, reconciliation and national development.

"If Christ truly dwells in you, then you must live like Christ who is not vengeful," the acting moderator told the congregation.

Rev Agbeko stated that no individual had the right to pay back sin, and for that matter no one had the right to seek justification for paying back sin.

"If we continue to find fault with others, pass quick judgment on them and condemn them without thinking through, then we are going nowhere as a people," he added.

The acting moderator urged Christians to demonstrate their ability to forgive those who offended them, as an identity of their faith in Christ, at all times.

He pointed out that problems in society could be better addressed if all and sundry teamed up in the spirit of love and forgiveness to find the solution, rather than taking divergent and acrimonious paths in a vain search for solutions to the problem.

Rev Agbeko also urged Ghanaians to also resolve to contribute to the wellbeing of their communities in various ways to show their love for all mankind.

He cited the example of the housefly which only carried filth to create bigger problems for society by infecting humans with the gems and that of the bee which could extract ingredients from refuse and turn them into honey for healthy human consumption, and asked, "Which are you?"