Ghana: AMG, PBC Launch Cocoa NTI Sensitisation Programme

Agricultural Manufacturing Group Limited (AMG), a leading indigenous importer and distributor of fertiliser in Ghana has launched a month-long intensive sensitisation programme in partnership with the PBC Ltd, the leader in internal marketing of cocoa in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

According to Mr Henry Otoo-Mensah, General Manager of AMG, the training workshop is a unique programme initiated by the company in partnership with the PBC to sensitise cocoa farmers on fertiliser application and also increase their knowledge on the good agronomic practices for increased yield.

This he said was essential to AMG's farmer centric approach focused on farmers, improving their yield and profitability.

"We do not believe in just selling fertilisers and other inputs but essentially being close and interactive with farmers, engaging them intimately, identifying their needs and tailoring the right solutions to address those needs," he said.

Mr Otoo-Mensah said: "This training workshop will also afford us the opportunity to drum home the unique properties and nutritional value to various farmers within the selected communities."

The sensitisation programme which includes AMG, Enepa VenturesandPBC Ltdcommences on July 9 at Juaso in the Asante Akyem South district of the Ashanti Region and will span a month period through to August, 7, 2019.

The programme will include series of insightful workshops across 19 cocoa growing districts where the AMG and PBC team are expecting to interact with over 1900 cocoa farmers at all the various district levels.

"We are inspired by government's policy to assist cocoa farmers increase their production levels which all means requires the right input hence our partnership with AMG to ensure cocoa farmers have the best to improve their yield," he said.

The General Manager said: "PBC being the largest buyer of cocoa with distribution points everywhere basically, we took it upon ourselves to partner with AMG and thus ensure every cocoa farmer has Cocoa Nti to apply on their farms invariably. What we want is that at the end of the training campaign, cocoa farmers acquire requisite knowledge on fertiliser application that will enable them increase their yield so that we at PBC LTD can also buy more from them so that in the end their lives will be improved."

Mr Samuel Owusu-Acheaw, Head of Marketing and Research, PBC LTD said: "We entreat every cocoa farmer to patronise Cocoa Nti, one of the best fertilisers suitable for cocoa production in Ghana now."