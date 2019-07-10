Ghana: CSJ Stages 'Kum Yen Preko' Demo in Accra

Scores of Ghanaians yesterday marched through the streets of Accra to protest against what they described as "hardship, oppression and insecurity" in the country.

Christened 'Kum Yen Preko' to wit 'Kill us now', the demonstrators, clad in red attires and paraphernalia, displayed placards and banners with the inscription 'Ghana is not safe,' 'Nana Addo 419,"Fix LEKMA Road Now,' 'All Ghanaians Are suffering,' 'Mr President Please Help Us,' 'Ghana Is Sinking,' 'Drop That Chamber,' 'MenzGold Saga National Security Threat,' 'Stop Killing Us,' 'Rest In Peace Ahmed Suale' and 'Dollar and CFA rate too high', among others.

The participants gathered at Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange at about 7a.m. and walked through Adabraka, UTC, James Town and converged on the Art Centre near the Court buildings.

It was organised by the Coalition of Social Justice (CSJ) in collaboration with two opposition parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and People's National Convention (PNC).

Some other groups including aggrieved customers of MenzGold Ghana, Greater Accra Market Women Association, Scrap Dealers Association, Tema West Kiosk Association, National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association and Ga Mashie Fishermen and Fish Mongers Association were also heavily represented in the demonstration.

Among the demonstrators were Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the NDC; Okudzeto Ablakwah, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency; Hannah Bissiw, former Member of Parliament for Tano South and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman for the NDC, Joshua Akamba, the National Organiser of the NDC.

Referring to the recent rise in criminal activities across the country, Lead Organiser and the National Chairman of the (PNC), Bernard Mornah said that, there was

insecurity in the country which if not tackled would disrupt Ghana's development.

He said Ghanaians were facing economic hardship due to the inability of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fulfill the promises he made to Ghanaians for which he was voted into power.

"The President must stop focusing on building a national cathedral and other unnecessary spending that has not benefitted us. We want him to rather deliver what he promised the people of Ghana in the lead-up to the 2016 elections," he stated.

He called on well-meaning Ghanaians to continue to support efforts to fight against oppression, injustice and deceit currently happening under the current government.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of NDC, stated that the government had failed to prioritise the needs of Ghanaians which had resulted in the current economic and security challenges.

He said the NDC would continue to be the "voice of the voiceless Ghanaians" and pressurise the government to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

Earlier yesterday, former President John Mahama, in a post on Facebook, declared his support for the demonstration and urged Ghanaians to step out and march.

"Our country is on the downward trend, with an unbearable increase in the cost of living; the citizenry doesn't feel safe and yet government continues to oppress and intimidate the people including journalists.

"This state of affairs is a threat to our democracy especially as the moral society remains unconcerned and surprisingly silent on the developments in our country, Ghana."

"There is a lot of pent-up anger among Ghanaians and it's beginning to manifest even among the security services. This manifestation gives all the allied groups participating in it, the opportunity to vent. It is in our country's interest that we speak out and demonstrate our disapproval of the Akufo-Addo style of leadership, which has visited unprecedented hardships on Ghanaians," he said.

"I welcome, endorse and I encourage all to step out tomorrow and join the #Kumy3npr3ko demonstration organised by the Coalition for Social Justice," he added