Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Inspects Workers and Tea Vendors At Nile Street

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has pledged to support all the groups of simple professions and tea vendors to do their role for the construction and well-being.

This came in his address Tuesday evening at the Nile Street in Khartoum to cleaning workers and interlock builders during his inspection to them.

He promised to provide decent living and non-harassment to all those who do honest work for the legitimate gain, demanding better conditions for them.

He pointed out that the country develops by the vigor of its people, especially that the next stage requires intensifying efforts and work for the renaissance of the country and to combat poverty and unemployment.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has called for registration of the names of all workers and tea sellers on Nile Street so as to be supported morally and materially.