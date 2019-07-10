Ghana: Police Arrest Woman for Faking Kidnap

A 19-year old woman who allegedly faked her kidnap for a ransom of GH₵10,000, for her release has been arrested by the police at Osu in Accra.

The woman known as Breatrice Naa Lamley Naa Kitson Mills, a mobile money vendor is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Crime Officer of the James Town District Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) William Kalamy who confirmed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said on June 24, 2019 the suspect left home and did not return.

The crime officer said later in the day a lady called Beatrice's fiancée (name withheld) and informed him that his girlfriend was involved in an accident and hospitalised at a clinic at Adjiriganno in Accra.

He said the boyfriend quickly rushed to the clinic but did not find her.

The crime officer said the fiancée reported the case to the James Town Police for investigations.

ASP Kalamy said on June 30, another woman also called the suspect's aunt and informed her that Beatrice had been kidnapped and an amount of GhȻ10,000 was needed as ransom for her release.

"While the phone conversation was ongoing Beatrice was heard screaming at the background pleading with her aunt to pay the ransom for her release," he added.

The Crime Officer said Beatrice's aunt reported the case and investigations conducted revealed that the kidnap was a hoax.

He said the suspect was tracked to Osu and was arrested, adding that police have mounted a search for the arrest of the other accomplices.