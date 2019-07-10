Sudan: TMC Deputy Chairman Meets Delegation of Arab Parliament

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has affirmed the council's commitment to the agreement that it has reached with the Forces of Freedom and Change.

During his meeting Tuesday with the visiting delegation of the Arab Parliament, headed by Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salmi, the TMC Deputy Chairman gave a briefing on the political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al-Salmi has asserted the Arab Parliament's solidarity and support to the Sudanese people and their unity and the integrity of their territories, besides the rejection to the intervention in Sudan affairs.

He referred to the capability of the Sudanese people to solve their own issues internally.

He affirmed continuity of the Arab Parliament's efforts to help removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism through directing written messages to the US President and the heads of the American Congress and Senate Councils.

He pointed to meetings that he held in Khartoum with the African Union envoy, the Forces of Freedom and Change and the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, adding that he would visit on Wednesday the leader of the Umma Party, Saddiq Al-Mahdi, and representatives of east Sudan and Darfur to be informed on the political visions on the coming stage.