Sudan: Economist Calls State to Pay More Attention to Expatriates .

Khartoum — )-Economist, Professor Al Kindi Yusuf has called the State to give more concern to Sudanese working abroad.

. He affirmed in a press statement to (SUNA) the importance of communicating with Sudanese expatriates to engage them in development efforts within their home country, considering that their remittances, which exceed more than five billion dollars a year is one of the keys to solving the economic crisis in the country.

He called the State to prepare ambitious small and medium economic projects for expatriates with providing all services that meet their aspirations and eliminate their fears about investment environment in the country.

Professor Al-Kindi urged the government to raise the expatriates ' awareness about migration laws and measures along with providing legal aid to protect them , besides meeting their pressing needs that enable the expatriates to stay home in case they voluntary or involuntary return to the country.sn/ab