9 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UFP Blesses the Agreement Between Tmc and FFC

Khartoum — Head of Uma Forces Party (UFP) Mahmoud Abdu AL Jabar and member of National Front for Change(NFC) announced blessing and Supporting of the agreement between the Transitional Military Council TMC and Forces of Freedom and Change FFC if parties have committed to the provisions of the agreement.

Abdu AL Jabar warned against exclusion policy in a press conference organized by the (NFC) on Tuesday at SUNA premises. He said the exclusion policy performed by successive national governments resulted in producing countering exclusion.

Abdu AL Jabar said he rejected the 67 percent at legislature council allocated exclusively for FFC saying this was considered a form of an empowerment policy.

