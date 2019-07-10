Sudan: Ummah Forces Congrats Agreement Between Tmc and FFC

Khartoum — The Chairman of Ummah Forces Union Party and member of the National Front for Change Mahmoud Abdul-Jabar, has praised the agreement between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), provided that they be committed the agreement literary.

in the press conference which was held by the National Front for Change at SUNA forum on Tuesday, he warned of exclusion affirming that all the exclusion that weredone during national government have created counter-exclusion.

He stressed importance of agreement on the national issues and called for avoiding a disagreed government, adding that the 67% of national assembly for FFC is considered empowerment that is rejected.

He said that it is important that the agreement shalll be implemented with all its items through the mediator who called that the government should be of competencies.