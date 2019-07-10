Sudan Junta Head - Agreement With Opposition to Be Signed This Week

Khartoum — The chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, expects the agreement between the TMC and the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) to be signed later this week after completing the work of the legal committee concerned with drafting the agreed document and defining the structures of the government.

He has promised to withdraw troops to their camps and restore the internet service that has been blacked-out in the country.

El Burhan said there are groups which he did not name planning to seize power from the TMC and the AFC, pointing out that these groups have different affiliations.

Coup thwarted

He reported many attempts to overthrow the government the last of which was thwarted yesterday and announced the arrest of the coup organisers who are being investigated without specifying their names.

El Burhan stressed that there is no conflict with the AFC, but rather an endeavour for integration and cooperation in every matter.

On the challenges facing the transitional period, the military leader said that at the top of these challenges is the lack of consensus among the parties about the formation of a government of technocrats, stressing that everyone agrees that no partisan quotas should be used because they will enter the country in a negative spiral.

He said that the upcoming government will be of a government of national competencies without party affiliations.

He affirmed that the Sovereign Council has veto power in the selection of ministers, pointing out that the issue of selection of partnership was provided for in the agreement, namely, that the selection be made in consultation and consensus.

