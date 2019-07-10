Sudan: UXO Blast Kills 13-Year-Old in North Darfur

Tawila — An item of unexploded ordnance (UXO) exploded in Tawila locality, North Darfur, on Monday. The blast killed a child who was working in the fields. The relatives of Mohamed Ishag (13), who was killed instantly, told Radio Dabanga that the blast occurred near Dubbo El Omda village. They suspect he triggered the device as he worked the farm. Large areas of Darfur and other areas of Sudan are still strewn with items of UXO after many years of wars and conflict.

Armed herders

The farmers of Tawila locality complain about herders' trespassing on their farms with livestock with the force of arms. A farmer told Radio Dabanga that a week ago, herders trespassed with livestock the farms of many villages of Tawila locality after threatening and expelling the farmers by force of arms.

He explained that the farmers informed the police stations of both Tabit and Tawila, but they did not go out to remove the herders from the farms on the grounds that there was not enough force in the two stations.

