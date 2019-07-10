Sudan: Hemeti - Arrests for June 3 Khartoum Massacre

Khartoum — The deputy chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', has acknowledged the occurrence of "chaos" after the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

He noted in a press conference this week: "The person who ordered the raid of the sit-in is responsible for the chaos".

He said that a suspect is currently in detention. "We have arrested all those who committed crimes against the demonstrators," he said.

"We have a lot to disclose after the announcement of the results of the commission of inquiry," Hemeti, also the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, said.

He pledged to hold accountable those of the RSF militia who prove involvement in the abuses against the demonstrators.

He explained that the purpose of the rumours spread about the abuses of the RSF during the attacks on the sit-in is to "take them out of the scene."

TMC Chairman Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan stressed that no orders were issued by any member of the military junta to dismantle the Khartoum sit-in in the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

He accused a third party of doing so. He said: "Maybe some troops veered away and entered the sit-in area".

