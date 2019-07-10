Botswana: Commercial Ranches, Arable Farms Up for Grabs Soon

Molepolole — Commercial pastoral ranches and NAMPAAD commercial arable farms in the Kweneng District will soon be available for eligible citizens following their demarcation and surveying.

Kweneng Land Board chairperson Mr Moemedi Babitseng said on July 8 during the land board's July sitting that the surveyed maps of the farms had been approved by the Department of Surveys and Mapping.

He further briefed the board that the invitation to tender was currently being drafted.

Mr Babitseng said the KW6 area had produced 20 ranches of varying sizes, ranging between 3 308 hectares including one game ranch, four small stock ranches and 15 cattle ranches.

Regarding the cattle ranches, he explained that five out of 15 were already occupied because they were demarcated in an area where some Batswana had been allocated livestock boreholes.

"However, they will be given an opportunity to convert them to ranches as per the national agricultural fencing policy," he said.

He said four ranches would be reserved for communities living in the area thereby leaving six ranches vacant for any eligible Motswana to try their luck.

As for the commercial arable farms, a total of 27 farms had been surveyed, he said adding that they ranged between 158.59 ha and 565.12 ha.

Four out of the 27 were reserved for communities living in the area while one was already occupied.

A total of 22 farms are vacant and will be tendered for.

Kweneng Land Board secretary Ms Ikgopoleng Shabani said the invitation to tender was about to be finalised. She nonetheless mentioned that although the strategic environmental assessment was a bit behind schedule, they were working on finalising it.

The commercial pastoral ranches are found in an area called KW6 between Khekhenye and Tshwaane villages while the NAMPAAD commercial arable farms are found between Kweneng settlement and Boatlaname village.

Source : BOPA