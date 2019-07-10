South Africa: Why Cyril Ramaphosa's New 'Model City' Dream Won't Work

analysis

What does South African history tell us about the creation of new cities? The two poles are demarcated by Botshabelo and Richards Bay. The former failed and the latter worked. Why?

One of the last attempts of new cities in the apartheid framework was Botshabelo, between Bloemfontein and Thaba Nchu. In the mid- Seventies Connie Mulder and his apartheid planners announced that they were developing what would become "a model city in Africa".

After the decision to relocate the Sesotho speakers from Kromdraai in Thaba Nchu (in the then Bophuthatswana) to Onverwacht where Botshabelo was developed, attempts to lure businesses to the area commenced. Factory shells were built and rented out at a tuppence as part of a range of incentives to lure "industrialists" to the industrial park. One of the erstwhile "successful" industries was operated by a Taiwanese who had 30 industrial washing machines in a 1,400sqm building. His factory was stone-washing of imported jeans from Taiwan to achieve the popular worn-out effect before exporting them. And he farmed with wage subsidies under the decentralisation scheme as well.

Today the industrial park is about 80% occupied but not by manufacturers, rather warehousing. The majority of Botshabelo residents who are...