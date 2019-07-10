Liberia: Court Declines On Yekeh, Others Rearrest!

Criminal Court "A" Presiding Judge Roosevelt Willie has declined ordering the rearrest of Representative Yekeh Kolubah and seven others as requested by the Government of Liberia.

This follows a "Bail of Information" filed before that Court pleading for the rearrest of Representative Kolubah and his associates on grounds that their bond filed with the Court was not invalid to have warrant the defendants excluding Kolubah released from the Monrovia Central Prison.

Based upon a criminal appearance bond filed by Representative Kolubah on July 2, 2019, Judge Willie denied Government's Bail of Information intended to rearrest the defendants on grounds that the bail bond file by the Lawmaker covered the other defendants in the matter.

Mohammeh Keita, Abu Keita, Oliver Konneh, Johnson Kpor, Vamah Kolubah, Mohammeh Kaba and District Number 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah were recently charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, kidnapping, and criminal facilitation by the Liberia National Police and consequently indicted by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County.

The Court noted that the action or conduct of the defendants are not tantamount to obstruction of justice as claimed by government because the defendants are appearing for the time Prescribed.

Judge Willie emphasized that the Conduct of the defendants to Include Representative Yekeh Kolubah has not affected this court because even the lawmaker has sureties to his bail bond attached.

The Court further assure all parties in this matter that it is satisfied with the bail bond filed before it as the law requires, and that the defendants have not violated any of the provisions as spelled out in their bond if so, they could have been rearrested and incarcerated.

Judge Willie indicated that under the law, the purpose of the bail bond is to secure the presence of the accused before the court for the purpose if public justice.

"The court wishes to further state that on examination of our file and although the sub-caption of the second bail bond filed carries Yekeh Kolubah bail bond, the actual title of the case which includes all of the defendants including Yekeh Kolubah carries the names of the defendants who the court had earlier made to be rearrested," the court narrated.

This means that under Representative Kolubah's bond has include the other defendants who bond was set aside and is satisfied that the defendants will be presented whenever they are needed in court.

With this latest judgement by the court, this means that the defendant including Representative Kolubah is now free to travel around the country while the matter is being looked at by the honourable court.