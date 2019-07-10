Liberia: Miss Liberia Wokie Dolo Launches 'Liberians for Clean Liberia' Clean-Up Campaign

Miss Liberia Wokie Dolo has launched her flagship clean-up campaign program styled 'Liberians for Clean Liberia', which aims to educate Liberians on proper waste management and the environmental impact of illegal dumping of waste.

The campaign which was launched on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in the densely populated Duala Market, according to Ms. Dolo is intended to encourage Liberians to take responsibility as citizens irrespective of their status, to keep their community and street clean and to stop the illegal dumping of dirty on the streets.

During the launch of the campaign, Ms. Dolo and her team of volunteers provided marketers, commercial drivers and passerby lessons on proper waste management and later removed the market stockpile of dirty which has created a health and environmental hazards.

Ms. Dolo said she moved to launch the campaign after observing for days that marketers are selling food just next to the garbage and from gutters where people place urine and feces, bringing and spreading diseases to poor people who can least afford the health care necessary to stop their sicknesses and death.

According to Ms. Wokie, this dangerous and urgent health situation became a wake-up call for her to realize that her role is not only to move around looking attractive but most importantly to help to promote the interest of the people of Liberia, who continue to get sick and die from garbage diseases.

"A clean country means healthy citizens and living in a clean environment is not only the responsibility of the government but the citizens as well.

"For this reason, I have embarked on this campaign to encourage Liberians to dispose wastes in a responsible way and raise awareness of the problem that in proper presents, which will lead to people appreciation for the environment," Ms. Dolo said.

For the clean-up campaign, Ms. Dolo got support from the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) and the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) who provided a truck to help with the garbage collections.

Meanwhile, Miss Liberia provided financial compensation to the MPW persons who helped directly with the garbage removal.

At the end of the campaign, Ms. Dolo promised to continue the campaign, which is self-support for now.