9 July 2019

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Facilitates Coach Vava George's Treatment At SoS Hospital

President George Manneh Weah has favorably responded to news about the illness of former Lone Star player and coach, Mr. Vava George, ordering his treatment at the SOS Hospital in Congo Town.

Consequently, Mr. Vava George was today, July 8, 2019 taken to the SOS Hospital in Congo Town and is now undergoing medical treatment.

The Liberian Leader, who is also a former player and technical director of the national team, is footing the bill for treatment of Coach Vava George.

In March this year, President Weah provided money to some relatives of the coach to get the former national team coach a passport to be flown to Cote d'Ivoire for treatment. Regrettably, Mr. George's family members didn't get back to the president till last Saturday.

President Weah has indicated that he would underwrite the cost of Coach George's transfer abroad for treatment if the local facilities require it so.

The daughter of Coach Vava, Mimi George, who is taking care of her ailing father, has thanked the president for promptly responding to calls by her family to rescue her father.

