Liberia: 'Our Peace Is a Hard-Earned One'

-Liberian Prelate Reminds Council Of Patriots; Urges Peaceful Dialogue

A Liberian prelate, Sammy David is urging organizers of the June 7 "Save the State Protest" to engage in peaceful dialogues in order to maintain the peace and security of the nation.

In a recent communication to COP, Prophet David commended the patriots for "a peaceful protest in Monrovia without any form of violence or death.

It is being alleged that Sammy David held separate meetings with Abraham Darius Dillon, Henry Costa, Benoni Urey and Yekeh Kolubah on the grounds of the Capitol building during the early morning of June 7, 2019 admonishing them to engage in non-violent protests.

Speaking during a News Conference, David who is also the United Nation's Eminent Peace Ambassador to Liberia wants the council of Patriots and other groupings remember that many African nations are looking up to Liberia in term of how its democracy can affects the livelihood of those around.

"Our peace is a hard earned one, a peace that was earned through tears and blood for fourteen unbroken years. Ours is a peace that cost us the lives of over two hundred and fifty thousand innocent lives on a premise of warfare," he added.

He wants the COP as responsible and peace-loving citizens resolved their personal differences and move in one accord for the good of the nation.

Underscoring dialogue as the best way to achieve long term results in a democratic society, David indicated that "I urge you all not to let any chance to have a peaceful dialogue slip out of hand for any reason. Remember always that Liberia is all we have and its best interest should always be our call to duty."

He further asserted Liberia is being left behind from the rest of the world when it comes to development and technological advancements adding "we are yet to have vibrantly digitized banking systems rife with efficiency."

"The onus is on us now; fellow Liberians, to create a nation so well developed that handing it over to our children will be our greatest Pride. May our decisions make us Proud that we will be Proud to answer when our children ask us about the impact of such decisions," he concluded.