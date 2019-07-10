Liberia: Govt Spending Entities Conclude PAPD Indicators and Data Collection Validation Workshop

A four-days Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development Indicators and Data collection Tools validation workshop climaxed Friday, July 5, 2019, in Buchanan City Grand Bassa County.

The validation workshop was organized by the Department of Budget and Development Planning with support from the United Nations International Children's Education Funds (UNICEF).

The four-days event brought stakeholders together including spending entities from Ministries and agencies, Directors and Sr. staffs of MFDP who discussed on how to enhance reporting on SDGs and the Agenda 2063.

The validation process was held under the Theme: Strengthening data collection platform for PAPD monitoring and Evaluation to enhance reporting on SDGs and the Agenda 2063 Implementation Readiness, Monitoring and Evaluation Strengthening that is in line with the 'manual' and will serve as a guide to convene working pending entities intern of project reporting actors within the Ministry.

The week-long event witnessed day 1 and 2 focussing on reviewing and updates of various working tools and template developed by the Department of budget and Development planning to be used during the five years implementation period of PAPD. Day three and four was about working session which led to the validation of the proposed national key indicators of the Pro-Poor agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD.)

Making remarks at the ceremony, the Assistant Minister for Development Planning, Hon. Benedict Kolubah said the work shop will help improve the planning, implementation and monitoring processes of the national development plan, while at the same time reduce Government, NGO and development partners tax processing time.

" this is a validation that brings about increase sense of ownership on us and allow us to focus on the job we have to do" says Hon. Kolubah.

The PAPD is being roll-out by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. Its national development plan was launched in October 2018, thus seeking to create better living conditions for Liberians.

According to him the vision of the president is being led under the leadership of Hon. Tweah, who is mandated by the president to focus on the indicators of the National Development plan of the PAPD; a development plan aligned with the SDGs and the agenda 2063.

"In the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) we have targets and indicators that every line ministries and agencies are responsible to produce those data National development plan" Hon Kolubah added.

The Assistant Minister believes, that at the end of the validation, tools that are used to collect data at various ministries and agencies will aligned with the agenda of the PAPD over the next five years. Moreover, the data collection tools will clearly guide all relevant agencies on how information is gathered and use. Finally the national key indicators of the PAPD were also validated by all key MACs responsible to report on each of NKIs.