Liberia: MCC Receives Huge Fleet of Equipment

-Call For A Sustainable Approach To Waste Management In The City

The City Government of Monrovia on Tuesday July 9, 2019 received waste collection's equipment from its donor partners including the World Bank, EU and the UK under the CLUS project.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the City Government of Monrovia, Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee lauded the EU, World Bank and other partners for the continue support to the solid waste sector of the country.

He said, "on behalf of the government of Liberia; we want to appreciate our donors for the tremendous support and commitment to achieving the Pro-Poor agenda for Prosperity."

Mayor Koijee further called on residents of Monrovia to collectively join the leadership of the city Government as it moves to a more sustainable approach in managing waste, wherein people can start to pay for their waste. He promised that the City Government will ensure a timely and effective collection of waste under its new waste management plan.

He said, "We called on our residents to subscribe to various CBEs and SMEs that will be licensed by the City Government to collect garbage from various homes and businesses. If we start to pay at least affordable fees for garbage which is happening all around the world, we will definitely have a clean and green city that will not just benefit me as a person, but every resident of our beloved city."

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank, Esther Rojas- Garcia, the Country Operations Officer lauded the two cities for developing a five-year Sustainable Waste Management Plan.

She said, "The World Bank remains committed to supporting the two cities in an effort to get the cities clean, green and safe."

"We are grateful to the two cities for submitting a five-year sustainability plan which we see as a great step to making the two cities clean, Green and safe".

Also speaking, was Mr. Theo Kaspers who represented the EU commended the both cities as well and highlighted few achievements the two cities have been able to achieve in the midst of the challenges faced by the cities. He said, "The City Government of Monrovia has so far taking a huge step in launching a pilot project that is gear towards making citizen pay for their waste which will eventually lead to a more sustainable system for waste collection".

The EU remains committed to promoting the government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and will continue to partner with the two cities in making sure we have clean and healthy cities that can be well sustained ".

In his closing remarks, the Mayor of Monrovia again lauded the two representatives of the EU and the World Bank for their commitment and support; and reminded them that his leadership will not do the same as his predecessors did that after the project ends the City Government can run back to donors for support.

He said his leadership will make sure that the city Government can be self-supportive and self-reliance after the project shall have ended.

According to Mayor Koijee, that's the reason the City Government continues to appeal to residents to subscribe to the new Door to Door waste collection program which will help make the city self-sustainable.

He further explained that with the delivery of the equipment, the MCC will immediately start to deploy them on the field to add up to the ongoing collection around the city.

Meanwhile, the Mayor has with immediate effect in consultation with the leadership of the marketers, the LMA and the residents ordered the closure of the disposal site in Duala opposite the St. Mary School and asked that all waste be disposed at the Kuwait disposal site as a temporary site until the clearing of the new site beyond the market can be completed.

Additionally, the Caldwell Junction site has also being closed down and relocated to Caldwell Road opposite the Trump of God Church as temporary site, the Waterside LEC gate and Slipway sites have both been closed down and relocated to the "Happy corner' down waterside, the Clay and Benson streets site has also being closed down and relocated to the back of the BTC Barrack as a temporary site, the 2nd Street Sinkor opposite the Smart Liberia campus is also closed down and relocated to up Jallah Town opposite Total Gas station while the site at Sophie Junction has also being closed down and relocated to inside Sophie down the Beach side.

The Monrovia City Government has deployed community monitoring team and police officers to all these sites that have been closed and cautioned violators that anyone found violating will be dealt with in accordance with the City Ordinance and the law of the republic.