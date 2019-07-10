Liberia: LRA Honors Over 45 Taxpayers Wednesday

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) will on Wednesday, July 10, host its third Taxpayer Appreciation Awards, with President George M. Weah expected to present awards to the country's highest tax contributors.

The Liberian leader will present awards in the Gold, Silver and Bronze categories to three of the country's highest taxpayers for fiscal year 2017/18 at an elaborate Awards program at the Paynesville City Hall.

The Liberia Revenue Authority's annual Taxpayer Appreciation Day, launched in 2017, appreciates all taxpayers in the country and specifically recognizes compliant and highest taxpayers for meeting all their tax obligations on time and in full. This year's event is being held under the theme: "Increase Tax Compliance To Enhance Domestic Resource Mobilization."

The recognition is also part of efforts to reinforce a culture of voluntary tax compliance to increase revenue collection with the aim of supporting Liberia's development programs. About 50 individuals, businesses and organizations will receive awards and certificates of special recognition during the program supported by the United Nations Development Program and USAID/Revenue Generation, Governance & Growth (RG3) Project.

The annual event also forms part of the commemoration of the formation of the Liberia Revenue Authority in July 2014. Thirty-three taxpayers (including individuals and institutions) received awards in 2017, while 39 were awarded in 2018.