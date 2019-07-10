10 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Surfer Survives Shark Attack in Port Alfred

A surfer in his early 20s has had a narrow escape after he was bitten on his leg by what appeared to be a juvenile great white shark while surfing at East Beach in Port Alfred on Wednesday morning.

"Ndlambe municipal authorities, the SA Police Services, Gardmed ambulance services, Ndlambe Municipal Protection Services and NSRI Port Alfred duty crew responded to the scene, where the surfer was already safe out the water and attended to by paramedics for lacerations to his leg," NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The surfer was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Beaches around Port Alfred have been closed until further notice as a safety precaution.

