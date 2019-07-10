Zimbabwe Seeks Re-Engagement With Britain

Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets UK envoy Melanie Robinson while Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo looks on (file photo).

Harare — Zimbabwe is keen to mend strained relations with former coloniser, Britain.

The Southern African country is desperate for investment as its economy is on a decline.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo, is expected to address a gathering of Westminster Africa Business Group executives on investment opportunities and Ease of Doing Business in Zimbabwe from Wednesday to Sunday.

"This is furtherance of the ministry's economic recovery diplomacy policy to secure international financial support and foreign direct investment," his office stated ahead of the event.

"The overall visit is part of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade's re-engagement programme to return Zimbabwe to its rightful place within the Board of Community of Nations."

Moyo is during his visit expected to attend the Global Conference for Media Freedom.

Relations between Britain and Zimbabwe have been uneasy since 2000 when the latter embarked on controversial land reforms.

The exercise saw the confiscation of land owned by hundreds of white farmers.

Britain slapped its former colony with sanctions.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced Robert Mugabe after a coup in late 2017, is eager to resuscitate relations with Britain and the international community.