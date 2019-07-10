Namibia: Brave Warriors Get AFCON Dues

The Brave Warriors received their Africa Cup of Nations appearance fees in full, despite the sports ministry slashing the team's N$19 million-plus budget by nearly half.

Treasury released N$19 135 000 to the team towards the tournament in Egypt, but instructed the Fifa Normalisation Committee for Namibia to return N$7 235 375 after revising the initial budget on learning that the Confederation of African Football had disbursed funds to help teams from low-income countries prepare optimally.

"After your CAF contribution, the items requested have been revised. Kindly note that any shortfall from your initial request should be covered by [the] Caf contribution," sports executive director Emma Kantema-Gaomas said in her memo to the normalisation committee.

CAF guaranteed each participating team US$600 000 (about N$8,4 million) appearance fee at the end of the tournament.

A US$260 000 (N$2,8 million) take-off grant disbursed prior to the continental showpiece to each of the teams was deducted from this amount.

"The funds were returned, and the players fees' were not affected," NC chairperson Hilda Basson Namundjebo confirmed to The Namibian Sport.

The N$4,5 million allocation for a pre-Afcon week-long camp at the Pretoria High Performance Centre, qualification bonus, media personnel and government representatives was recalled.

Additionally, the N$2 million set aside for the elusive second round; a contingency fund; winning bonuses; and airfares, which CAF covered, was returned.

The NC also had to return N$970 000 of the N$3,9 million budgeted for the technical team.

The average Brave Warriors player who featured in all three group matches in Cairo got a little over N$73 000.

Players who did not make it off the bench in pool battles against Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast shared N$540 000.

The above remuneration structure is in addition to the N$2,3 million call-up fee and N$3,4 million bonus the team got for Egypt 2019 qualification.

Namibia lost 1-0 to South Africa and Morocco, with Ivory Coast condemning the Brave Warriors to the basement of Group D following a 4-1 victory.