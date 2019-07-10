Tanzania: JPM Touts Zoo Business to Protect Endangered Species

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday challenged the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to promote Zoo business to save endangered species in the country.

President Magufuli argued that establishment of the business by members of the public will help in bringing the endangered species into safe environment.

Dr Magufuli expressed his personal interest to open the zoo in future, saying apart from protecting animals, the business will also help its proprietors to generate money.

He cited South Africa as a good example for zoo operations to protect animals from poachers Site, the power project included, and UNESCO approved it. He said the Selous status will not be affected by the project execution.

"This is our country, we understand the meaning of conservation and value it so much, we will do whatever we can to protect our country," stressed Dr Kigwangalla.

He said after adding the new parks to the current 16 national parks, Tanzania becomes the second tourist destination in Africa in ownership and management of national parks, trailing South Africa which leads with 22 tourist wildlife parks.

The park, close to Lake Victoria, on the border with Rwanda, is surrounded by Kagera River and Lake Burigi. The government established the national park as a game reserve in the 1970s and it was in May 2018, with four other reserves, promoted to national parks.

The five game reserves, which were upgraded to national parks, include Biharamulo, Burigi, Kimisi, Ibanda and Rumanyika part of the Western tourist circuit near the shores of Lake Tanganyika and Lake Victoria.

Establishment of the new five parks brings to 60,000 the total square kilometres of wildlife protected parks under the trusteeship and management of Tanzania National Parks.