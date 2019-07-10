Namibia/Zambia: Lombard Joins Zanaco

Brave Warriors defender Tiberius 'Tebe' Lombard has joined top Zambian club Zanaco from Lusaka Dynamos on a two-year contract.

The tough-tackling centre-back, who had one year left on his contract with Lusaka Dynamos, told Nampa his new employers paid 1,2 million kwacha (about N$1,3 million) for his services.

"They have been tracking [me] for the past two seasons. I also told myself that if I had to join any other club in Zambia, it would be Zanaco. They are a big professional club who always play continental football," he said, adding that it will help his career.

"This is the biggest contract I have had in my football career. This deal was in the pipeline before the Africa Cup of Nations. This is an opportunity to play continental football so that I can showcase my skill and talent," the defender added, refusing to reveal personal terms on the contract.

Lombard, who left Namibia two years ago to join Lusaka Dynamos, says he is still hopeful of moving to a bigger league, while also stressing that he is still available to represent Namibia.

"I am always up for the fight for my country. Any day they call me, I will come. I do not hold any grudges, or any resentment. I have bigger plans with Namibia, and I will achieve them.

"Bigger players have been dropped from their teams, so it is nothing new in football," he added, speaking about his omission from Namibia's 2019 African Cup of Nations squad. - Nampa