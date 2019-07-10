Angola: Roller Hockey - President Congratulates National Team

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, congratulated the national senior men's roller hockey team for their win over France and good performance so far, in the Roller Hockey World Cup taking place in Barcelona.

In his Twitter, the Head of State underlines that despite the fact that the roller hockey is still rarely played in Africa, however, Angola is a serious opponent to be taken into account.

On Monday Angola beat France 4-3 in the penalties.

Angola squad are fighting for a spot in the quarter final with Mozambique later this Wednesday, in a competition whose main goal of the national team is to achieve the fifth place reached in 2017,or improve it.

This is not the first time the President of the Republic uses social media to particularly congratulate the performance of national sport teams.