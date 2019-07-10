Somalia: Somali Troops Retake Small Villages From Al-Shabaab Militants

A senior Somali military commander says the troops have launched a massive operation against Al-Shabaab militants in Bakool region, south of the country.

The commander of the Army infantry division, General Odowa Yusuf Rageh told the state media that they have pushed Al-Shabaab out of two areas near Hudur, the region's capital during the operation.

Recently, Somali and AU forces intensified pressure on the Al-Qaeda-linked group as part of efforts to regain control of the entire country which is set to hold first one person, one vote polls in 2020-2021.

Al-Shabaab has been driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but, the militants still capable of staging attacks in the government-controlled areas in Somalia.