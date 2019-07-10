10 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Russia Sends New Ambassador to Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hersi Haji Olosow , received on Wednesday at his office in the ministry a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Golovanov.

The Acting Permanent Secretary wished the new ambassador success in the performance of his duties and assured him of all support for the promotion of deep bilateral relations between the two friendly countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

Somalia

Ethiopia Steps Up Efforts for an Out of Court Settlemnt Between Kenya and Somalia

Ethiopia has sent emissaries to Kenya and Somalia seeking to have their maritime border dispute resolved without… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.