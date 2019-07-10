Somalia: Russia Sends New Ambassador to Somalia

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hersi Haji Olosow , received on Wednesday at his office in the ministry a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Golovanov.

The Acting Permanent Secretary wished the new ambassador success in the performance of his duties and assured him of all support for the promotion of deep bilateral relations between the two friendly countries to closer cooperation in various fields.