Somalia: Somali PM Receives Warm Welcome in Galkayo City

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre has met the representative of youth organizations in Galkayo on Monday.

The meeting focused on the role of the young people in the city on the reconciliation, unity, and development of Galmudug state.

The Premier who has been crisscrossing in the region for the past one week stressed the need of the young people in the area for both the local administration as well as the state as well to take an active role in reconciliation and peacebuilding in the region.

Kheyre urged youth groups to unite in order to shun tribalism and instead have a national agenda.

Galmudug state is gearing up for elections in forthcoming weeks and young people are expected to take slots in leadership positions.