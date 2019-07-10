10 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali PM Receives Warm Welcome in Galkayo City

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre has met the representative of youth organizations in Galkayo on Monday.

The meeting focused on the role of the young people in the city on the reconciliation, unity, and development of Galmudug state.

The Premier who has been crisscrossing in the region for the past one week stressed the need of the young people in the area for both the local administration as well as the state as well to take an active role in reconciliation and peacebuilding in the region.

Kheyre urged youth groups to unite in order to shun tribalism and instead have a national agenda.

Galmudug state is gearing up for elections in forthcoming weeks and young people are expected to take slots in leadership positions.

Somalia

Ethiopia Steps Up Efforts for an Out of Court Settlemnt Between Kenya and Somalia

Ethiopia has sent emissaries to Kenya and Somalia seeking to have their maritime border dispute resolved without… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.