Somalia Rejects Claims It Changed Position On Sea Border Row With Kenya

The Federal Government of Somalia has said that its position regarding the maritime border dispute with Kenya has not changed.

The development comes after a section of the media reported that the government has changed its position regarding the maritime dispute that is before the International Court of Justice.

"We unequivocally deny the fake news reported by some media outlets indicating a change of the position of the Federal Government of Somalia regarding the [maritime border] case that is before the International Court of Justice," the director of communication of Somalia's Presidency, Abdinur Mohamed Ahmed, said in a statement.

"The Office of the Attorney General has begun an investigation into the sources of this fake news"

Kenya and Somalia are embroiled in a dispute over the ownership of a narrow triangle in the Indian Ocean, about 100,000 square, that supposedly has large deposits of oil and gas.

Relations between the two countries have been frosty of late after Kenya accused Somalia of auctioning off oil blocks in the disputed area. Somalia has denied the accusations.