Malawi: Muslim Community Urged to Promote Peace and Unity

Deputy Minister of Gender, Disability and Social Welfare, Grace Kwelepeta, has hailed the Muslim Community in the country for maintaining and promoting peace in the country.

Kwelepeta (L) presents certificates to Muslims

Kwelepeta praised the Islamic faithful on Sunday when she presented certificates to 20 women on Muslim studies during the closing of madrasa at Paulosi Village in Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba which was organized by Bayani Islamic Organization.

"Muslims are commended for maintaining and promoting peace which reflects positively on the religion," she said.

Kwelepeta encouraged the Muslim women to be proactive and not look down upon themselves.

"This program is significant as it empowers women to conduct themselves in a Muslim way on culture and beliefs, hence promoting self-reliance," she said.

The deputy minister who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Zomba Malosa Constituency, promised to support the adult literacy school with resources from her ministry.

Kwelepeta also donated 40 robes to women from various madrasas in Zomba and Machinga.

Acting District Commissioner for Zomba, Dr. Raphael Piringu said the council was impressed with the initiative the Muslim Society was implementing.

Piringu further said there was need to pump more resources on women education, especially adults, as Muslims are peaceful and promote cleanliness.

Presidential Advisor on Islamic matters, Sheik Imran Mtenje said the skills gained from the training would enhance education and knowledge of the Islamic community in Malawi.

"Government is committed to promoting different religions in this country as the institutions are partners in development," Mtenje said.

He also commended President Arthur Peter Mutharika for promoting freedom of worship and also allowing Muslim learners to put on Hijab during lessons, making sure that they are accessing education without any hindrance.

Mtenje then encouraged every Malawian to attend primary, secondary and tertiary education in order to be knowledgeable and for Malawi to develop.

He further urged Muslims to continue promoting peace and unity to make Malawi a better nation to live in.

He said the Islamic Religion will not allow some Malawians to disturb peace and unity the country has been enjoying