Malawi: Ansah, Seodi in Unpaid Rentals Scandal

Beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansha and Director of Public Reforms Seodi-White have one thing in common: They are both defrauding government by failing to pay rentals amounting to millions of kwachas in their respective government owned houses in Are 10 and 12 respectively.

Ansah has failed to pay rentals for three years and always uses State machinery to back her whenever the Ministry of Lands reminds her about the K5.5 million rentals bill for the Area 12/392 house she resides in Lilongwe.

The same is true of White who is now leading the charge to protect the beleaguered Ansah.

"Both of them are stealing from Malawians by failing to pay rentals of about K100,000 plus per month to lands ministry. This speaks of their moral characters and shows undermine their integrity if they have any left," leading activist Gift Trapence said.

In a letter dated October 12, 2018 written by Lands Principal Secretary Janet Banda, Ansah was reminded to submit her bank statements to show that she had been paying her rentals as claimed.

But to date she has failed to show that proof.

Insiders at the ministry say that on two occasions, they reminded her of the payment she reported to State House who stopped the ministry from "harassing" her

Seodi also owes the Lands Ministry almost K3 million in rentals.

She is yet to pay anything as well for her Area 10 house.

The Ministry of Lands is however, contemplating locking the two out as per requirement for failing to pay rentals.