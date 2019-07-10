Nigeria: Kwara Approves Payment of N250 Million to Striking Staff of State Tertiary Institutions

Ilorin — Piqued by the strike by staff of Kwara State tertiary institutions over unpaid salaries, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq has approved the immediate payment of N250 million to settle at least two months of their outstanding salaries.

The governor also approved additional N25 million for the College of Education Technical, Lafiagi for immediate re-accreditation; and N24.8 million for Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin for re-accreditation.

The affected institutions are Kwara State College of Education, Oro and Ilorin; state College of Education (Technical) Lafiagi; College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin; College of Nursing and Midwifery, Ilorin and College of Nursing, Oke Ode.

The colleges of education had long embarked on strike to protest the non-payment of their salary and other administrative issues, leading to the shutting down of the schools.

A statement issued by the governor and signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye said the gesture would reduce the perceived industrial crisis in the affected institutions.

Abdulrazaq also assured the schools of subsequent prompt payment of their salary along with gradual offset of the arrears inherited from the previous administration under which the institutions embarked on the strike.

"The total amount released for salary payment is 250,774, 328.34 and covers salary for the months of May and June."

The statement said this along with similar steps over the last month represents a bold step by his administration to match words with action on his commitment to education, workers' welfare and socio-economic growth of the state

"It is the intention of this administration to stabilise Kwara for growth. Greater things are coming but the governor is working round the clock to first restore normalcy across all sectors."