Malawi: Court Finds 7 With Case to Answer Over Looting During June 20 Demo

Senior resident magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda in Mzuzu has found seven people accused of vandalism and looting during June 20 protests to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah, with a case to answer.

The accused denied the charges of malicious damage and breaking into buildings when they appeared before Mzuzu Magistrate Court.

Prosecution paraded two witnesses against the suspects who were allegedly found with shoes stolen from a Bata shop.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) organised the protests to demand Ansah's resignation for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process.

During the first protests on June 20 2019, 11 people were arrested in Mzuzu and charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony therein as well as malicious damage.

The magistrate threw out their bail application and discharged four of the suspects due to lack of evidence.

The case has since been adjourned to July 16 when the seven will enter defence.

Northern Region Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said that there are more suspects currently remanded at Mzuzu Prison arrested for looting, theft and torching of property during the July 4 to 5 demonstrations.

He said police will son take them to court.