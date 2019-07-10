Malawi: 9 Chinese, 3 Malawi Nationals Arrested for Wildlife and Firearms Crimes

Director of Parks and Wildlife Bighton Kumchedwa saysgoverment has intensified the fight against poaching in game reserves and national parks so that future generations will be able to see wildlife and other protected species.

Brighton Kunchedwa: Wildlife crimes on the decrease Kumchedwa was speaking in an interview when Nyasa Times wanted to find more details on how cases of wild life crime are being handled in the country.

He said. "We are very happy with how courts are meting out sentences to perpetrators of these crimes. Wildlife crimes are on the decrease because of the stiff sentences. If the trend continues we will win this battle fair and square."

Kumchedwa's sentiments come at a time when the Malawi Police, the department of wildlife and even local communities have intensified efforts to end wildlife crimes.

Between 6th and 10th May 2019, three coordinated wildlife crime operations were undertaken by the Malawi Police Service with the support of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.

The operations have so far led to the arrest of nine Chinese and three Malawian nationals, and the recovery of multiple specimens of rhino horn, live pangolin, and pangolin scales, worked elephant ivory, raw hippo ivory, and protected reptile species. A number of unlicensed firearms and explosives were also recovered.

The suspects have been charged with a combination of offences - under Section 86(1), as read with 110B (b) of the National Parks & Wildlife Act, and Section 16(2) of the Firearms Act - relating to the illegal possession of listed species, protected species, firearms and live ammunition.

According to our sources 4th May 2019, two Malawian nationals - Mr James Mkwezalemba (38, from Manyenje, District of Neno) and Mr Julius Sanudia (36, from Kamwepe, District of Mangochi) - were arrested accused of offences related to the possession of Pangolin, a Listed Species..

On 9th and 10th May 2019, seven Chinese nationals and one Malawian national - Mr Jinfu Zheng (58), Mr Guozhong Zhang (49), Mr Guohua Zhang (47), Mrs Qin Hua Zhang (43), Mr Yanwu Zhuo (37), Mr Ya Shen Zhuo (51), Mr Li Hao Yaun (42), and Mr Cosmas Sakugwa (32, from Danda, Lilongwe) - were arrested on a combination of offences relating to the possession of pangolin scales, rhino horn, worked elephant ivory, raw hippo teeth, and unlicenced firearms.

Li Hao Yuan was previously convicted of ivory trafficking offences at KIA in 2014. Mr Li Hao Yuan and Mrs Qin Hua Zhang are also on bail following their arrest in December 2017 for alleged possession of elephant ivory and specimens of other legally protected species (case 1647A/17). A date for this hearing is yet to be set.

In the third operation, conducted on 10th May, a further two Chinese nationals- Mr Qiang Cheng (43), and Mr Shine He (53) - were arrested for the possession of pangolin scales and assorted live ammunition and grenades.