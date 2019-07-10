10 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests 35 Kidnap, Robbery Suspects in Nasarawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State command has arrested 35 suspected criminals in the state.

Parading the suspects in Lafia, Commandant of the Corps, Muhammed Gidado Fari, said "the suspects were arrested within a period of two weeks at various locations in the state; 23 were arrested last week and 12 this week."

He said among those arrested were those responsible for the abduction of one Pastor Moses at Akiri Town of Awe Local Government Area of the state. He added that the suspects also confessed that they were the gang that had been terrorising people in Awe and Keana Local Government Areas axis.

Nigeria

Beyonce Works with South African Producer on Lion King Soundtrack

The sky is the limit for South African composer and producer Lebo M. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.