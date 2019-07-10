Zimbabwe: Drug Procurement - Govt Doing Away With Third Parties

Government is phasing out the procurement of essential drugs and medicines through third parties that have been inflating their prices, making them unaffordable to ordinary people.

This was said by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo while responding to questions during yesterday's post-Cabinet briefing.

"At the same time, other interventions we are applying to ensure a constant supply of medicines is that we are now going to buy directly from the source," he said.

"We are now doing away with third parties because third parties end up increasing the prices and they become unmanageable.

"The next issue is that where we cannot go to India to buy the drugs, we want the Indian manufacturers to come to Zimbabwe and create bonded warehouses. That will help us immediately access the drugs instead of waiting for three months under a normal tender."

He also said they were discussing the potential for toll manufacturing through engaging Indian and Chinese firms so that they can partner local manufacturers in the production of drugs.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa also said Cabinet was briefed on recent deliveries of medicines and equipment donated by the United Arab Emirates and some procured from India.

"Cabinet received a report from the Minister of Health and Child Care on deliveries of hospital equipment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India.

"This positive development was a result of His Excellency President Mnangagwa's re-engagement with the international community, where he extended an appeal for support towards revival of Zimbabwe's health care delivery system.

"A recent needs assessment of the hospitals had revealed the acute shortage of state-of-the-art medical equipment in critical areas such as radiology, intensive care units, theatres, laboratories, renal units, paediatric care, maternity, among other," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

"The UAE government has accordingly donated to the Government of Zimbabwe the following hospital equipment: five dialysis machines; six vital signs monitors; eight respiratory aid devices; 12 neonatal intensive care unit monitors and 12 paediatric incubators.

"The consignment, which is estimated at US$400 000, is earmarked for Harare Hospital. The equipment received is part of the larger consignment yet to follow from the UAE.

"Furthermore, UAE has pledged to refurbish Harare Central Hospital."

She added that Government had also procured medicines and equipment from India valued at US$650 000.

"Government has also received a consignment of equipment from India valued at US$650 000.

"The equipment is earmarked for all of the country's central hospitals, and follows a meeting between His Excellency the President and local specialist doctors at State House earlier this year," she said.