Namibia: Walvis Woman Busted for Dealing Crack

A woman was arrested at Walvis Bay yesterday for dealing in crack cocaine.

A police report issued by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu this morning states that the police arrested the suspect at her house in Narraville where she was busted with 30 units of crack with a street value of about N$3 000.

The suspect (59) will appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today.

The arrest comes a day after a man was caught dealing with five units of cocaine powder with a street value of N$25 000 in the same suburb of Walvis Bay.

Police investigations continue.