Namibia: Otjozondjupa Voter Registration On Track

The ongoing supplementary voter registration by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is progressing well in the Otjozondjupa region.

The ECN's Otjozondjupa regional coordinator, Laimi Onesmus, told Nampa yesterday that the first day of the exercise on Monday impressed her team, with a good turnout of new qualifying Namibians who received their voters' cards.

"The turnout impressed us on the first day of the supplementary registration, as we issued nearly 700 voters' cards throughout the region," she said.

The Otavi constituency office issued 141 cards, the highest in the region, followed by Otjiwarongo with 125. Grootfontein delivered 120, Okakarara 118, Okahandja 91, Tsumkwe 51 and 30 were produced for potential voters in the Omatako constituency.

No major challenges had been experienced so far, Onesmus added.

The ECN coordinator said most of these newly registered voters had either turned 18 years, lost their voters' cards, or changed constituencies or personal details.

The 2019 supplementary voters registration is set to run from 8 to 27 July to enable new qualifying Namibians to obtain their voters' cards that will help them participate in the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections planned for November this year.

- Nampa