Zimbabwe: Police Unit Urged to End Graft

The Police Anti-Corruption Unit has been urged to be more vibrant and play its part to ensure all corrupt elements are arrested and taken to court.

Officially opening the Rebranding Refresher Course in Harare yesterday, Commissioner- General Godwin Matanga challenged the police service to nip the vice in the bud.

"Corruption has no place in this Second Republic. His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa has already declared zero tolerance to corruption. Therefore, corruption has no place in the ZRP and similarly, we should work tirelessly to bring all corrupt elements to justice.

"Let me take this opportunity to challenge the Police Anti-Corruption Unit to demonstrate that they are not a window dresser, but they have the necessary armour to bring the corrupt in our society to book," he said.

He said as the organisation is on a re-branding exercise, it is imperative to demonstrate that it is no-longer business as usual by bringing offenders to book.

Commissioner-General Matanga said a corruption-free society was key in upgrading Zimbabwe into an upper-middle income status economy by 2030.

"As an organisation, we have been clear since the beginning of the year that we shall dedicate the year 2019 to training. Certainly a more functional and vibrant police service is a key catalyst in the attainment of Government's goal of achieving an upper middle income economy by the year 2030," he said.

"Towards that end, it is our unwavering determination and commitment as the Zimbabwe Republic Police to play our part in ensuring that Government's vision comes to fruition.

"It is in this regard that we have deliberately taken the standpoint that all our policing operations in 2019 shall be guided by the theme that says, "ZRP Re-branding to Restore Public Confidence for Peace and Economic Development in the Second Republic".

He said the police should promote and guarantee a peaceful and tranquil environment, conducive for economic development.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the ongoing capacity building of officers has so far been centred on developing the competencies of first line managers and thereafter all other operational staff.

He said the objective of the training is to equip officers-in-charge of stations with requisite supervisory and operational knowledge, attitudes and skills.

"The thrust of the new political dispensation and indeed the police's resolve is to re-align policing operations with the expectations and aspirations of the people and to ensure that the organisation strictly abides by the dictates of the supreme law of the country."

Comm-Gen Matanga challenged participants of the refresher course to fully apply themselves to the training programme which is key in helping them to discharge their duties and responsibilities diligently.

"I am confident that you will leave this place emboldened and with much vigour to diligently discharge your duties and responsibilities," he said.

A total of 80 chief inspectors are undertaking the course.