Namibia: Masilingi Shines in Mauritius

Beatrice Masilingi was in brilliant form over the weekend to win two gold medals at the Southern Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Moka, Mauritius.

Masilingi, who is still only 16 years old, was in a class of her own as she won gold in the women's 200m as well as 400m finals.

In the 200m, she easily won her heat in a new personal best time of 23,76 seconds, and in the final she was once again a comfortable winner in a time of 23,85 seconds.

With both these times she also qualified for the All Africa Games in Morocco in August, where the A qualifying standard for women is 24,00 seconds.

In the 400m, she won her heat in 54,57 seconds and then went on to win the final in a superb time of 53,73 seconds, which was exactly three seconds ahead of the second placed athlete.

With both these times she also qualified for the All Africa Games, where the A qualifying standard is 54,60 seconds.

It was the third time that Masilingi had qualified for the All Africa Games, after she won gold at the Cossasa Games in eSwatini in May in a personal best time of 53,09 seconds.

In the women's 800m, Christine Mboma, who is also 16 years old, won a bronze medal in a time of 2:17,11, which, however, was well off the All Africa Games qualifying time of 2:06,00.

The 18-year-old Karlien Botha finished fourth in the women's discus event with a distance of 36,12 metres and fifth in the shot put with a distance of 10,62 metres.

The 17-year-old Ludwig Huber narrowly missed out on two medals in the men's discus and javelin events.

In the discus he came fourth with a distance of 37,53m, which was just 0,47m behind the bronze medallist, and in the javelin he once again came fourth in 52,44m which was 0,12m behind the bronze medallist.

Namibia finished fifth overall out of the 11 countries that participated.

Botswana won the event with 10 gold, six silver and three bronze medals, followed by South Africa (six gold, two silver, one bronze) and Mauritius (four gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze).

Ryan Williams, meanwhile, continued his great form of late when he once again broke the Namibian senior discus record last weekend.

Competing at an international event in Germany, the 19-year-old Williams smashed his own record by more than five metres, with a great throw of 53,92m.

It was the second consecutive week that Williams had broken his own record after he set a mark of 48,54m the previous weekend.

Williams' latest record is well within the All Africa Games qualifying mark of 53,00 metres.