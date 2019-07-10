Namibia: Kalenga's Faction Surrenders Ota Office Keys

Konisa Kalenga's faction surrendered the Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA)'s office to the governor of the Oshana region on Monday.

Governor Elia Irimari confirmed that "all the keys to the OTA office have been surrendered to us, as well as the official vehicle, which is now parked on our premises".

This comes after the defeat of the faction in the Windhoek High Court, where it had attempted to stop the installation of Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo as the successor to the late King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas.

A member of the Kalenga faction, Nepando Amupanda, who has been in charge of the OTA office since July 2017, is said to have given the keys to a senior official in Irimari's office.

Irimari will in turn hand the keys over to the new Ondonga leadership under Nangolo.

Approached for comment on yesterday, Amupanda was unwilling to confirm that he had surrendered the keys.

"Can't you properly ask those who have told you that?" he said before hanging up the phone.

A succession dispute ensued after the death of King Elifas in March this year.

Kalenga and his faction approached the High Court for an urgent application to block Nangolo's installation, but their application was struck from the court roll on the grounds that it did not meet the requirements to be heard urgently.

On 29 June, thousands of Ondonga community members gathered at Nangolo's palace at the Onambango village near Ondangwa to witness his installation, which was also attended by vice president Nangolo Mbumba and urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga.

- Nampa