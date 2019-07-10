Zimbabwe: Heed Call for Dialogue - Zanu-PF

All political parties should heed Government's call for political dialogue to improve the economy and citizens' living standards, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has said.

Responding to questions from journalists at a media briefing at the party headquarters this week, Cde Khaya Moyo said all political parties that participated in the 2018 harmonised elections have been invited by President Mnangagwa to bring their ideas on the table.

He challenged MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to put the nation first and join the Political Actors' Dialogue which seeks to bring unity among politicians and help chart the way forward.

"The Government is calling you, let's sit down and talk. If you have got better ideas than mine bring them on the table and let us see how far we go, but if you refuse to come and say no, then we don't expect you to blame me," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

"Let us please meet and talk as much as we can. If you have some good ideas on how to address these (economic) challenges please bring them forward, they are very welcome.

"The President has invited the leaders of the MDC to come and talk and the leader of the MDC says 'you are illegitimate'. So if I am illegitimate, how do we talk? I am sure Chamisa is a lawyer as well; they are both lawyers, I'm sure they can find the way forward without referring to legitimacy and illegitimacy."

Cde Khaya Moyo explained that the challenges facing the country do not discriminate, hence the need for all parties to participate in proffering solutions.

"I have been to many shops and of course supermarkets. I have never seen prices for Zanu-PF members and prices for MDC members. If there are such prices (for MDC supporters), certainly we must take responsibility for the sky-rocketing of prices.