South Africa: Two Suspects Wanted for R2.5 Million Fraud

press release

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for fraud.

It is alleged that Tshenelo Company was awarded a tender by the Ga-Segonyana Municipality and upon completing their tasks the company was expecting a payment amounting to R2.5 million. It however transpired that company banking details were changed and the money was paid to a false account.

Members of the public are urged to assist in identifying the suspects and they can contact the Hawks' investigating officer, Sergeant Van Wyk on 071 351 7246 and Warrant Officer Mantshengu 071 481 2955 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All the information provided will be kept strictly confidential.