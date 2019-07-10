South Africa: Gauteng Education Accepts Community's Version On School Torching

The Gauteng Education Department says it accepts the community's position that it did not torch the local Katlehong Primary School.

Last week, two classrooms were set alight at the primary school during the service delivery protests in the Ekurhuleni township.

"Following the torching of Katlehong Primary School, the Gauteng Department of Education and Youth Development accepts the community's position that they didn't mobilise for the burning of the school, and the principal's report which believed that, it might not be the community that burnt the school," said the department.

While the department accepted the community's standpoint and it stated that there are no funds to repair the school, the department said it suspects that this act of arson might be the work of a lone member of the community.

"It is important to note that we have an undertaking from the community to assist to track the culprit," said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Teaching resumed this morning with affected learners being temporarily accommodated at two identified classes at the same school.