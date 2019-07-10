South Africa: Police Arrest Two Elderly Woman for Dealing in Dagga in Erasmia

press release

Police who attended a domestic violence complaint at a Plot in Hennopsrivier, came across a dagga plantation where dagga oil was also being manufactured yesterday afternoon, 09 July 2019 after 17:00. Several bags of dagga and chemicals were also seized at the scene. Two elderly woman, aged 53 and 61, were arrested and will be charged with dealing in dagga when they appear at the Atteridgeville Magistrate Court within 48 hours.

The police were attending a complaint of domestic violence between the tenant and the landlord. Whilst at the scene, police observed a dagga plantation as well as the warehouse where several bags of dagga were kept. On further investigation, it was discovered that dagga oil was illegally being produced on the same plot. Two women were then arrested. Further investigation are continuing as it is suspected that the dagga and as well as the products are being manufactured for distribution to several people.