9 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Firearms Recovered Within Hours in the Northern Areas

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Anti-Gang Team recovered two firearms in separate incidents today in the Bethelsdorp policing precinct.

The first recovery with an arrest was effected at about 08:30 at a house in Kleinskool. A 29-year-old male was arrested and detained on charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Members conducted a search at the house and a 9mm pistol was found under a pillow where the suspect was lying. The serial number of the firearm is filed off.

In the second incident, at about 12:20, the members recovered a 9mm firearm and ammunition hidden in the freezer at a house in Humans Grounds in Kliprand in Bethelsdorp. The firearm was reported stolen in Cambridge in December 2018. No arrest was made.

Both firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile reiterated that "Every firearm seized is a firearm out of the hands of criminals. We urge the community to continue providing information on illegal firearms and criminal activities in their areas. Working together is a step closer towards our journey to a safer community."

South Africa

Beyonce Works with South African Producer on Lion King Soundtrack

The sky is the limit for South African composer and producer Lebo M. Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.