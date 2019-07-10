South Africa: Two Firearms Recovered Within Hours in the Northern Areas

press release

The Anti-Gang Team recovered two firearms in separate incidents today in the Bethelsdorp policing precinct.

The first recovery with an arrest was effected at about 08:30 at a house in Kleinskool. A 29-year-old male was arrested and detained on charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Members conducted a search at the house and a 9mm pistol was found under a pillow where the suspect was lying. The serial number of the firearm is filed off.

In the second incident, at about 12:20, the members recovered a 9mm firearm and ammunition hidden in the freezer at a house in Humans Grounds in Kliprand in Bethelsdorp. The firearm was reported stolen in Cambridge in December 2018. No arrest was made.

Both firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major General Thembisile Patekile reiterated that "Every firearm seized is a firearm out of the hands of criminals. We urge the community to continue providing information on illegal firearms and criminal activities in their areas. Working together is a step closer towards our journey to a safer community."