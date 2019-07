Photo: VOA

Opposition politician Job Sikhala (file photo).

Police have charged opposition MDC Youth Assembly Secretary-General Gift Ostallos Siziba with incitement to commit public violence.

Siziba, who is represented by ZLHR reported at Harare Central Police Station after the law enforcement agents indicated that they were interested in questioning him.

Siziba follows the party's vice chairperson Job Sikhala who was arrested yesterday on charges of subverting a constitutionally elected government.

