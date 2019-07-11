Uganda Court Issues Criminal Summons Against Bobi Wine

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Robert Kyagulanyi addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District.

A magistrate's court has issued criminal summons against Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, after he failed to appear in court for the hearing of a criminal case against him.

He and four others had been accused of disobeying Sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act 2013 by holding a public meeting on July 11, 2018 at City Square in Kampala District without giving notice to any authorised officer, for not adhering to the required criteria and for refusing to cooperate with the police.

It is alleged that the Kyadondo East MP was holding a meeting with his fans to protest against the introduction of the new social media tax (OTT) of Ush200 ($0.054) daily as well as mobile money tax.

In a session presided over by Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu at Buganda Road court, the prosecutor said Bobi Wine and one of his co-accused, David Luke, were not present before court and sought criminal summons to be issued against the two.

"The matter is hereby adjourned to August 12 and criminal summons issued for A1 (Lule) and A5 (Bobi Wine)," Ms Kamasanyu held.

The other co-accused - Julius Katongole (student), Fred Ssentamu Nyanzi (businessman and a brother to Bobi Wine) and Edward Sebuufu (barber) - were in court for the hearing of their case.